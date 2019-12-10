Even if you’re not vegan or lactose-intolerant, this creamy, eco-positive, regeneratively-farmed macadamia nut milk offers an excellent alternative to traditional milk. Dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and vegan, it is shelf-stable and can last for quite some time in the fridge (well beyond the package recommendation, I found). Made of raw macadamia nuts, even the unsweetened form is pleasantly sweet and can stand on its own with cereal or be added to smoothies, shakes, your morning coffee — wherever you’d use regular milk. The milk comes in three different forms — Original, Unsweetened, and Unsweetened Vanilla, and Milkadamia also makes creamers and a “Latte Da Barista.” Available online at www.milkadamia.com and at select Star Market, Whole Foods, and Wegmans stores.

KAREN CAMPBELL