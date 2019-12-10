Savvy travelers can take advantage of two new winter packages offered by The Glen House, located at the base of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Ski & Stay includes two adult two-day lift tickets to nearby Wildcat Mountain Ski Area and/or Attitash Mountain Ski Area; $30 credit per room for breakfast at The Notch Grille; and complimentary cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snow tubing, and fat biking at the adjacent Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center. Rates from $239 per night, based on a two-night stay; available through March 20. Those who prefer to relax in front of a cozy fire while gazing out at the Presidential Range, Winter in the White Mountains offers 20-percent off the best available rate throughout the winter. Want to bring along your canine companion? Dog-friendly guest rooms, with nightly pet fee of $20, include use of a doggie bed, water bowl, and treats. 603-466-3420, theglenhouse.com/packages-specials

Ray Caye Island Resort. Leonardo Melendez/Ray Caye Island Resort

THERE:

PRIVATE ISLAND RETREAT

Be among the first to experience the pristine Caribbean at Ray Caye Island Resort, a tropical gem 18 miles off the coast of Belize. Previously known as Hatchet Caye, the luxury 20-room retreat is scheduled to open in January with four newly built oceanfront villas with private plunge pools, six new guest rooms, and six freshly renovated waterfront cabanas. The 7.4-acre private island oasis offers a full mile of shoreline where guests can explore the surrounding waters, rich in marine life, with unlimited use of complimentary recreational kayaks, fishing kayaks, Hobie Cats, paddle boards, and snorkel gear. Rentals available for motorized water sports such as jet skis and underwater scooters, scuba gear, diving tours, and more. Amenities include Welcome Center with boutique and lounge; freshwater swimming pool; full-service restaurant; and Wellness Center with fully equipped gym and fitness area, yoga studio, and spa treatment room. Rates from $375 includes ground transfer from Placencia airport to boat launch, housekeeping daily, welcome drink. www.raycaye.com/

Gravity Haus Breckenridge. Andrew Maguire/Vail Resorts

SNAZZY SKI HOTEL DEBUTS AT VAIL RESORTS

Skiers heading to Colorado this winter have a brand-new place to stay. Gravity Haus Breckenridge is billing itself as a social club and hotel for modern outdoor enthusiasts. Replacing the former Village Hotel at the base of the resort’s Peak 9, the centrally located hotel offers ski-in/ski-out access to Lift 1 as well as being steps away from downtown Breckenridge’s lively shopping and dining scene. Featuring a modern alpine design, the 60 accommodations include private queen and king suites, and all-in-one combination suites with bunk beds and private sleeping areas for families and groups. Ongoing experiences range from outdoor excursions and backcountry hut trips to social programming. Onsite amenities include Dryland fitness and sports recovery center; backcountry discovery center; super trampoline; duckpin bowling; StarterHaus, a co-working space; and casual dining options. Rates from $235. 888-333-0766, www.breckenridge.com/plan-your-trip/stay/gravity-haus.aspx

Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani. Halekulani

LUXE HOTEL OPENS IN HAWAII

It must be the season of new hotel openings: Offering pristine views of the Pacific Ocean and surrounding mountain range, the five-star Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani boasts 284 rooms and four suites, each with custom artwork by local artists and furnishings in color palettes of white, gray, beige, and blue. Adjacent to the light and airy lobby, the new Halekulani Bakery & Restaurant features state-of-the-art European equipment for crafting its artisan breads, pastries, cakes, and coffees. A chocolate-viewing kitchen will allow guests to observe delicacies being made daily, including chocolate macadamia nut pearls. Amenities include an eighth-floor sun deck and pool; spa treatments at its nearby sister hotel; fitness center; business center; meeting room and guest laundry. Rates from $350; suites from $996. 808-921-7272, www.halepuna.com.

Eat your way around the world with Traveling Spoon. Kunal Daswani/Traveling Spoon

EVERYWHERE:

TRAVEL OFF THE EATEN PATH

Eat your way around the world with Traveling Spoon, a company that connects travelers with authentic food experiences, from market tours to home-cooked meals to cooking classes. Operating in 50 countries and more than 160 cities across the globe — including Asia, Europe, Central, and South America — Traveling Spoon crafts unique experiences that highlight each destination as seen through the eyes of its locals. Newly announced experiences include truffle hunting and tasting in Istria, Croatia; farm-to-table cooking experience in an organic resort in the Philippines; private wine tour in the ruins of Pompeii, Italy; authentic home cooking in Japan; traditional Mole making in a Zapatec home in Oaxaca; and more. The company also offers a number of savory options for vegan and vegetarian travelers. A perfect gift for foodie travelers, with a gifting feature on its website. Experiences range from $18 up to $246 per person. www.travelingspoon.com

