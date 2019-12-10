Makes 2 small loaves

Citrus brings a delightful, bright taste to cold-weather baking. In these loaves, bottled Key Lime juice mixed with fresh grated rind flavors the cakes, which are glazed while warm with more Key Lime juice. One of the best brands for baking is Nellie & Joe's Famous 100% Key West Lime Juice (if you cannot find it, use bottled lime juice, often available in the juice section of the supermarket; make sure it only contains lime juice). To make the cakes easy to turn out of the pans, line them with parchment paper, then lift out the cakes on the paper after glazing. The cakes make great gifts. Slide them into a cellophane bag or wrap in parchment and foil to give away.

CAKE

Vegetable oil (for the pans) Grated rind of 3 limes (4 teaspoons) 2 tablespoons bottled Key Lime juice 3 ⅓ cups flour 2¼ teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature 2 cups sugar 4 eggs 1 cup milk

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Film the inside of two 8-by-4-inch loaf pans with vegetable oil. Line each pan with a large sheet of parchment paper, pressing it in with your fingertips, and leaving a 1-inch overhang.

2. In a small bowl, combine the lime rind and lime juice; set aside.

3. In another bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt to blend them.

4. In an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter for 3 minutes. Add the sugar in 3 additions, beating for 1 minute after each. Blend in the eggs, one at a time, then the lime rind mixture. With the mixer on low speed, add the flour mixture in 3 additions alternately with the milk, beginning and ending with flour. With a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl often.

5. Divide the batter between the pans, spooning it in and mounding it slightly down the center of each. Bake the loaves for 50 to 55 minutes, or until they are set, and a skewer inserted into the center of the cakes is clean when withdrawn or has a few moist crumbs attached.

6. Set the loaves on a rack to cool for 10 minutes.

GLAZE

¼ cup sugar 3 tablespoons bottled Key Lime juice

1. While the loaves are baking, in a small bowl, combine the sugar and Key Lime juice; stir well.

2. To glaze: Leave the cakes in the pans. Stir the lime mixture once again; the sugar will remain on the bottom of the bowl and will resemble wet sand. Using a pastry brush, glaze the top of the loaves in several batches, dipping well into the glaze, and sweeping it over the tops. It's OK if a little of the glaze pools at the edges of the cakes. Use all of the glaze.

3. Let the cakes cool for 30 minutes. Carefully lift the loaves from the pans using the parchment overhang. Transfer to a rack and leave to cool completely. Peel back the parchment paper and cut each loaf into slices with a serrated knife.

Lisa Yockelson