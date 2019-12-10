Serves 8

With all the flavors of a Caesar salad, but without the added calories of the mayonnaise-based dressing, these roasted Brussels sprouts have it all. Begin by roasting halved heads cut-sides down for the best color. If they are extra-large, cut them into quarters. As soon as they come out of the oven, toss them with garlic, lemon, anchovy, crushed red pepper, and Parmesan. Then, quickly toast panko breadcrumbs to a golden brown, and mix them with the roasted veggies. This feeds a crowd, alongside roast poultry or pork.

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, halved 3 tablespoons olive oil Salt and black pepper, to taste 2 cloves garlic, grated Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon 1 anchovy fillet, finely chopped Pinch of crushed red pepper ⅓ cup grated Parmesan ½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet and a 12-inch baking dish.

2. On the baking sheet, toss the Brussels sprouts with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, salt, and black pepper. Spread out the Brussels sprouts, and arrange them mostly cut-sides down. Roast for 30 minutes, or until well-browned and tender when pierced with a skewer. Remove them from the oven. Turn the oven temperature down to 350 degrees.

3. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the garlic, lemon rind and juice, anchovy, and red pepper. Transfer the sprouts to a large bowl. Toss the sprouts with the garlic-lemon mixture and the Parmesan.

4. In a small bowl, combine the Panko breadcrumbs with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Spread them in the baking dish. Toast in the oven for 3 to 5 minutes, turning once, or until golden.

5. Toss the Brussels sprouts with the breadcrumbs and transfer to a serving platter.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick