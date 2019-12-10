Makes 3 cups, or enough to serve 12 or more

The Florentine chef and author Benedetta Vitali, whose recipe this is, spreads chicken liver on crostini and "seasons" it with a bit of meat stock. In her book, "Soffritto: Tradition and Innovation in Tuscan Cooking," Vitali laments that today, crostini means small toasts topped with just about anything imaginable, but in her view, a crostini must be made with chicken livers. Once upon a time in Tuscany, tradition called for a stock-based first course in a formal dinner, which explains why she ladles stock over her toasts. She allows that this rich spread could be served on dry toasts as an appetizer. A small dot of orange marmalade dabbed on the toasts adds a lovely sweet contrast to the salty, buttery chicken livers. You can make your own small toasts by baking slices of baguette until they are golden, but good quality melba toasts save you the effort. This is a sensational party hors d'oeuvre for any holiday gathering.

⅓ cup olive oil 1 small red onion, finely chopped 1 stalk celery, finely chopped 1 carrot, finely chopped 18 ounces (1 pound plus 2 ounces) chicken livers, coarsely chopped 4 anchovies, rinsed and coarsely chopped 5 tablespoons capers, coarsely chopped 4 tablespoons cognac or brandy ½ cup chicken stock or water ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into small pieces Salt, to taste Melba toasts or toasted baguette slices (for serving) 1 cup orange marmalade (for serving)

1. Line a 3-cup bowl with plastic wrap or have on hand two 1 1/2-cup ramekins (without plastic wrap).

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion, celery, and carrot. Cook, stirring often, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are golden.

3. Add the livers, anchovies, capers, and cognac or brandy. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the livers are just slightly pink inside with no traces of blood. If the pan becomes dry, add stock or water, 2 tablespoons at a time, to keep the livers from drying out. You may not need to use all the stock. Remove the pan from the heat.

4. In a food processor, puree the hot liver mixture until very smooth. Add the butter pieces and pulse until all the butter melts. Taste for seasoning and add a pinch of salt, if you like. (The anchovies and capers are salty, so start with less rather than more.)

5. Transfer the chicken liver mixture to the bowl or divide it between the ramekins. Smooth the top and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for several hours, or overnight.

6. If serving in ramekins, remove the plastic wrap and set the pate, in the dishes, on a serving tray. If using a bowl, remove the plastic wrap cover and invert the bowl onto a serving dish. Lift off the plastic. Use a butter knife to smooth the surface of the pate. Serve with toasts and top each with a tiny dab of marmalade.

Sally Pasley Vargas