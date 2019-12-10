Forecasters said they expected 1 to 4 inches of snow across the region, with the greatest risk for higher amounts across parts of Southeastern Massachusetts. Boston is expected to get 2 inches, according to a weather service snowfall total forecast map.

A strong cold front crossing the region Tuesday night will bring a period of accumulating snow, especially south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, “where a significant impact may occur during the morning commute," forecasters said.

The temperature in Boston flirted with a record high in the low 60s Tuesday afternoon, but the weather was expected to take a wintry turn Tuesday night, with temperatures dropping by 30 degrees and rain turning to snow, the National Weather Service said.

Advertisement

Forecasters noted, however, it was a “challenging forecast" and snow amounts could turn out to be less or, on the other hand, could rise to as much as 6 inches in some areas.

Forecasters issued a winter weather advisory for areas in Eastern Massachusetts, “Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute," forecasters said.

“We are advising everyone who must be on the roadways on Wednesday morning to leave extra time for their trip or to consider using public transportation instead,” said Massachusetts Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “MassDOT’s snow and ice crews are closely monitoring the weather and will be deployed as needed throughout the storm.”

The state said crews were pretreating roadways with brine and Magnesium Chloride and also planning deployment of snowplows, salt spreaders, and other equipment.

The good news is that the storm will be “pretty much over by afternoon," forecasters said.

Cold and dry weather is expected Thursday and Friday. But a low-pressure system will shift up the coast with potential for periods of heavy rain late Friday into Saturday, forecasters said, with some light snow across the interior. Light rain may linger into early Sunday, then drier and cool weather will return late Sunday into Monday, forecasters said.

Advertisement

The temperature in Boston reached 63 degrees shortly after noon Tuesday. That was one degree shy of the record, which was set in 1907.

































Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com