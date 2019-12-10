An alleged fentanyl dealer put up a “lengthy and violent struggle” with troopers before they took him into custody in Boston’s Longwood medical area Monday night, State Police said.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, identified the suspect in a statement as Hansel A. Gonzalez, 28, of New Britain, Conn. It wasn’t clear if Gonzalez had hired a lawyer.

“At one point the suspect attempted to take a Trooper’s firearm from him but the Trooper maintained control and possession of the gun,” Procopio wrote. “During his struggle the suspect suffered a laceration and was brought to Boston Medical Center for treatment."