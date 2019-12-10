An alleged fentanyl dealer put up a “lengthy and violent struggle” with troopers before they took him into custody in Boston’s Longwood medical area Monday night, State Police said.
David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, identified the suspect in a statement as Hansel A. Gonzalez, 28, of New Britain, Conn. It wasn’t clear if Gonzalez had hired a lawyer.
“At one point the suspect attempted to take a Trooper’s firearm from him but the Trooper maintained control and possession of the gun,” Procopio wrote. “During his struggle the suspect suffered a laceration and was brought to Boston Medical Center for treatment."
The pursuit unfolded around 7:30 p.m. Monday when members of the State Police Gang Unit tried to pull over a vehicle on Route 9 in Boston, Procopio said.
Gonzalez didn’t stop but instead drove the vehicle into the Beth Israel-Deaconess parking garage on Longwood Avenue, according to Procopio. Troopers converged on him inside the garage located at 375 Longwood Ave., and they put the bracelets on him after the struggle, according to State Police.
Gonzalez now faces charges of trafficking a class A substance, approximately 50 grams of fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, approximately 1,000 Xanex bars, or 252 grams; possession of a class B substance, about a half gram of crack cocaine; assault and battery on a police officer; resisting arrest; failure to stop for police, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Procopio said.
Gonzalez was slated for arraignment Tuesday morning in Roxbury Municipal Court.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.