Weymouth firefighters battled a 2-alarm blaze at a home on Patricia Lane on Tuesday morning.
The Weymouth Fire Department confirmed in a Twitter post around 9:40 a.m. that firefighters were “working at a 2nd alarm fire” at the residence, with assistance from Braintree, Hingham, and Quincy firefighters.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
