In a letter to prosecutors submitted Tuesday in US District Court in Boston, lawyers for Louis D. Coleman III, 33, wrote that the government "declined to provide us with a copy of Jassy Correia’s prior criminal history. You have already provided us with statements of witnesses who describe Ms. Correia’s prior involvement with the criminal justice system, including one arrest in Atlanta, Georgia for an assault offense.'

Lawyers for a Providence man accused of kidnapping 23-year-old Jassy Correia off a Boston street and causing her death in February are seeking to use what they said is her prior arrest history to help their client, records show.

Correia’s lawyers said they “believe such evidence is relevant to explain and corroborate Ms. Correia’s behavior on the night of her disappearance.”

A spokeswoman for US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office declined to comment on the defense filing.

Coleman, a former Raytheon engineer, is charged with a single federal count of kidnapping resulting in death, which carries a possible death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Authorities allege that Coleman encountered Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, near the Venu nightclub in Boston’s Theater District after closing time Feb. 24, and convinced her to get into his car. He was then captured on surveillance video about two hours later carrying her body into his apartment in Providence.

Four days later, her body was found in the trunk of Correia’s car when he was stopped by Delaware State Police on Interstate 95 near Wilmington. He allegedly told troopers words to the effect: “She’s in the trunk.”

Authorities also said Coleman had a large bandage on the right side of his face when he was taken into custody, and when asked about it, he allegedly replied, “It’s from the girl.”

Tuesday’s request from Coleman’s lawyers for information regarding Correia’s prior interactions with law enforcement was one of several items of discovery that the defense is seeking from prosecutors.

“You also indicate that law enforcement did not locate Jassy Correia’s phone,” the defense wrote. “However, discovery previously provided by your office indicates that Ms. Correia’s phone was in an area of Dorchester close to her family’s residence on Monday, February 25, 2019. Records provided by your office also show that there were some outgoing calls made from her phone on Monday, February 25, 2019.”

The filing continued, “Regardless of whether law enforcement has been given Ms. Correia’s phone, if law enforcement has been able to retrieve any other communications made to or from Ms. Correia’s phone on the night of February 23-24, 2018, whether those communications were retrieved from her phone, cloud storage, or from some other electronic device that had been synced with her phone, please provide us with same.”

In addition, Coleman’s lawyers said the government “declined to disclose whether law enforcement used facial recognition software as a means to identify Louis Coleman as a suspect in this case. As you know, the use of facial recognition software is a controversial technology that raises privacy and other Fourth Amendment concerns.”

A status conference in the case is slated for Jan. 24.

