Temperatures will remain above freezing through the first part of the overnight, falling just at or below freezing at sunrise. At the same time, moisture will be riding along the frontal system, and as the cold air arrives, it will change any rain over to snow.

The cold front will sweep south and east from Canada and bring back more seasonable temperatures overnight. Ahead of this frontal system, an area of rain will cross the region Tuesday evening and change to snow showers by dawn Wednesday.

What an unbelievably mild day we’re having Tuesday, with near-record temperatures. The temperature at Logan Airport reached 63 degrees, just 1 degree shy of the record of 64. While you may have enjoyed this break in what has been a cold late fall, the chill is coming back, along with some snow.

This is a very quick-moving and relatively insignificant system, but it can still affect the morning commute disproportionately to the snowfall total. It looks as though the heaviest snowfall would be south of Boston over Southeastern Massachusetts, where a couple of inches might fall. To the north, about 1 to 2 inches should fall.

The timing of the change to snow will be pre-dawn Wednesday. The map below shows snow and mixed precipitation across Massachusetts around 5 Wednesday morning. Remember, roads got pretty warm over the past couple of days, so I don’t expect there to be a lot of problems.

The snow will wind down late morning over Southeastern Massachusetts, and then it’s just cold and dry for the rest of the afternoon and into Friday. Another warm system will head for Southern New England Friday night and into Saturday, with more rain and temperatures getting into the 50s. This means additional melting, and even if we get a few inches of snow Wednesday, much of that will get washed away for the first part of the weekend.

As we head into next week, we’ll have to wait and see how the weather patterns unfold. Are we going to trend back toward a wintry pattern? Or will we remain in this pattern of alternating warm and cold, frustrating everyone, with winter unable to make up its mind? We’ll just have to wait and see.







