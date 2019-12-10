These maps outline the exact timing of the storm for various communities across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island and highlight how many inches of snowfall towns can expect when all is said and done Wednesday.

Forecasters expect rain to arrive in the area Tuesday afternoon and project that it will turn into snow around midnight, when temperatures dip into the 30s.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of southern New England for Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, with snowfall expected to trouble commuters Wednesday morning and accumulate up to 4 inches in some parts of the region.

Snow will start falling in Massachusetts late Tuesday approaching midnight. National Weather Service

Most of Massachusetts won’t get any snow before midnight, but as Wednesday begins, flakes will spread and by about 2 a.m., most communities inside Interstate 495 will have snow. It will arrive late to much of the Cape and Islands, with rain turning to snow possibly not until sunrise.

The snow is expected to continue through the Wednesday morning commute but phase out by the afternoon. National Weather Service

The snow will fall through midday, and even middle-of-the-morning commuters may not be spared from some precipitation. The storm will eventually cycle out and be gone from the state by the afternoon, forecasters predict. The NWS winter weather advisory is scheduled to remain in place until noon.

So how much snow will fall during that window?

Most areas of Massachusetts will see 2-3 inches, with a possibility for slightly more in the Boston-Providence corridor along Route 1 and Interstate 95. National Weather Service

Forecasters’ predictions judge Boston and outlying communities to be in store for 2-3 inches of snow, with higher probabilities south and west of the city. The weather service is warning that the Wednesday morning commute in parts of southeast Mass. and Rhode Island could be particularly bad, with a chance of up to 4 inches in the Boston-Providence corridor along Interstate 95.

The storm isn’t expected to drop a ton of snow, but forecasters are lowering the chance that this will be a dud of a storm. From Sunday to Tuesday they’ve widened their expected distribution maps, and where they had previously given the storm a 1-in-4 chance to drop more than 2 inches of snow on Boston, they’ve raised that likelihood to a 41 percent chance. North and South Shores communities also have an increased chance of snow accumulation, with a greater than 50 percent chance they get more than 2 inches of snow Wednesday.

Forecasters have given Wednesday's storm an increased shot at dropping at least 2 inches of snow on Boston and surrounding communities inside 495. National Weather Service

Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.