Green Line service was halted Tuesday between the Park Street and Haymarket stations because of a power problem, the MBTA says.
The T confirmed the news via Twitter around 12:07 p.m.
“#MBTA #GreenLine: Service suspended between Park St and Haymarket due to a power problem,” the tweets said. “Customers can use Orange Line Service between Haymarket and Downtown Crossing to get through downtown.”
Joe Pesaturo, a T spokesman, said via e-mail that smoke “was emanating from an overhead trough that contains electrical wiring. Personnel from the MBTA Power Department and Boston Fire Department are investigating.”
In a follow-up tweet shortly before 12:45 p.m., the T said service was “suspended between Park St and Haymarket due to a power problem. The Power Department is on scene making repairs to the overhead wires. Customers can use Orange Line service through downtown.”
Advertisement
One Green Line rider posted video footage of smoky conditions inside Park Street Station and wrote, “@MBTA what’s going on at Park St?” Another Twitter user posted video of what appeared to be flames inside the tunnel, writing, “@mbta tunnel fire @bostonnewsnow @wbz”
@MBTA what’s going on at Park St? pic.twitter.com/rbGCqPW0BF— Kyron Owens (@KyronOwens) December 10, 2019
This is a breaking story that will be updated.
Steve Annear of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.