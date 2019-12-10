The man was working for a tree service company at an address on Greenwood Street, Wakefield public safety officials said in a joint statement.

The name of the man was not disclosed.

A 34-year-old man was fatally injured Tuesday while working for a tree service company in Wakefield, officials said.

Around 11 a.m., first responders rushed to the residence, where they found the man had sustained traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

No further information is currently available.

The man’s death is under investigation by Wakefield police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal workplace safety agency, has been notified, officials said.

