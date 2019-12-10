A 21-year-old woman was shot to death early Tuesday in Worcester, police said.
The shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the area of 15 Oread St., Worcester police said in a statement.
“The responding officers located a 21-year-old female victim inside the building,” the statement said. “The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The Detective Bureau is actively investigating the incident.”
The victim’s name wasn’t released. No arrests have been reported.
Police urged anyone with information about the slaying to send an anonymous tip via text message to 274637 TIPWPD, or to submit tips anonymously online at worcesterma.gov/police. The Detective Bureau can also be reached by phone at 508-799-8651.
