A 21-year-old woman was shot to death early Tuesday in Worcester, police said.

The shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the area of 15 Oread St., Worcester police said in a statement.

“The responding officers located a 21-year-old female victim inside the building,” the statement said. “The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The Detective Bureau is actively investigating the incident.”