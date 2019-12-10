Three centuries later, America is afflicted by a president and political party that cannot tell the truth.

Millions of American schoolchildren have been taught that George Washington famously said, “I cannot tell a lie.”

For years now, Donald Trump has claimed, without evidence, that the Russia investigation began in 2016 as part of a nefarious, FBI-led “deep state” plot to thwart his presidential ambitions. Never mind that he won the election and did so because the FBI director he later fired undermined his key rival mere days before voters went to the polls. For Trump, it was the only defense he could muster against the mountain of evidence amassed against him by the special counsel.

So what was his response on Monday when the Department of Justice’s Inspector General issued a report that punctured the president’s lies and made clear the FBI had not planted spies in his campaign, had sufficient reason to investigate his campaign’s contacts with Russian officials, and demonstrated no political bias against him.

He lied. Of course.

"It is incredible,” Trump said of a report that he clearly had not read. “It’s an embarrassment to our country, it’s dishonest. This was an overthrow of government, this was an attempted overthrow — and a lot of people were in on it,” said the president, who was a private citizen when all this took place.

Of course, that the president makes stuff up that bears no discernible relationship to reality is what we in America call “Tuesday.” Even more predictable, is the vast network of liars, dissemblers, and moral ciphers who work for and enable the president’s chronic dishonesty.

There’s Attorney General Bill Barr, of Mueller Report lying fame, who claimed that that the IG report shows “the F.B.I. launched an intrusive investigation of a US presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that .. . . were insufficient to justify the steps taken.” Lie is too mild for this. It’s Orwellian. The IG report came to the opposite conclusion.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who has still not done a single press briefing, found time to go on Fox News and echo her boss’s falsehood that “this was a government trying to overthrow a president” (the FBI opened the investigation in July 2016, before Trump was president).

Senator Lindsey Graham called the investigation a “criminal enterprise.” Representative Steve Scalise, the House minority whip, said the report “proves Obama officials abused their FISA power to trigger an investigation into @realDonaldTrump’s campaign.”

That’s not true either.

When congressional Republicans weren’t lying about the IG report, they were trotting out lies in Monday’s impeachment hearings.

As the House Judiciary Committee considered evidence of Trump’s abuse of presidential power, Republicans made one bad-faith argument after another. They attacked House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff for not being present at the hearing, compared the proceedings to McCarthyism, and defended Trump with arguments that were almost too lame to be believed.

Over and over, Republicans claimed that Trump could not have pressured President Zelensky of Ukraine because not only did the president deny it, but Zelensky said he didn’t feel pressured. What exactly do they expect Zelensky to say?

They said that Ukraine eventually got its aid money — utterly incurious about the fact that the president held it up for two months and released it only after the whistle-blower filed a formal complaint. They criticized former vice president Biden with the demonstrably false allegation that he was holding up aid to Ukraine to help his son Hunter, while at the same time defending a president who . . . held up aid to Ukraine to help himself politically.

Members who weeks ago were indignant over the inquiry’s use of second-hand witnesses to the president’s crimes, blasted Democrats for heavily relying on testimony from Trump’s hand-picked ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland — a first-hand witness to the president’s crimes.

One freshman congressman from Pennsylvania claimed that Ukraine had actively sought to intervene in the 2016 election — and stated it was a fact. In reality, it’s a pro-Russian talking point, disseminated by the Kremlin, now being regurgitated by a member of Congress too blinkered by partisanship to realize he’s being used.

Here’s the worst part — the president and congressional Republicans will pay virtually no political price for any of this. Their cavalcade of lies — sure to be repackaged and reproduced on Fox News — will be lapped up by the president’s besotted supporters. “The IG Report exonerated the president" will become the new “Mueller Report exonerated the president” — same liars, same lie, wash, rinse, repeat.

After all, a party in which 53 percent of its members believe that Donald Trump has been a better president than Abraham Lincoln is not exactly a font of critical thinking.

But for those Americans who think (a) lying is bad, (b) people shouldn’t do it, and (c) truth matters, it’s been yet another excruciating week.

It’s genuinely hard to see how representative democracy can survive when one party is incapable of being honest, lies with reckless abandon, and not only isn’t held accountable for it but is rewarded.

I genuinely wonder if the Jim Jordans, Doug Collinses, and Lindsey Grahams of the world don’t know they are lying or know what they are doing but continue to mislead the public because they get away with it and would rather win the next election than keep the last shred of their integrity. What’s less a mystery is the corrosive effect of their mendacity. They are destroying American democracy piece by piece . . . and George Washington, who couldn’t lie about that cherry tree, is rolling over in his grave.

