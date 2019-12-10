It was stunning and saddening to hear the New England Patriots booed by the hometown crowd as they left the field at halftime in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Anyone who participated certainly can’t be considered a true fan and should find themselves another team to halfheartedly follow. Six-time Super Bowl champions deserve respect and support no matter the score. Fair-weather fans begone.

Seneca, S.C.





We’re watching the crumbling of a dynasty

Tom Brady wanted to spend more time with the family.

Gronk waited until the second week of free agency to retire.

Robert Kraft wanted that massage.

Bill Belichick took a day off and went to the beach.

Advertisement

Antonio Brown sent a stupid text.

The kicker needed hip surgery.

This is how you end a dynasty. Plenty of blame to go around. Just remember, New England, it was a lot of fun and a lot of great memories.

It’s going to be even worse when the GOAT is wearing another team’s jersey next year.

We are on to Cincinnati.

Ugh.

Jon A. Fetherston

Ashland