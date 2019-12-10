In slightly more than three years, following the attack on Pearl Harbor, the US military recruited, trained, and deployed nearly 10 million men and women, built more than 100,000 aircraft, including newly designed machines, and put to sea 34 million tons of new ships of all types.

It’s perhaps ironic that just before the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day, MBTA officials forecast that the remaining 140 of 152 new Orange Line cars will be operational by the end of 2022 ( “Orange crushed: New subway cars have come and gone, but it’s the same old story," Page A1, Dec. 6). That’s three years away.

While one might argue that the slow pace of what are relatively modest T upgrades will not threaten our way of life, as potentially was the case had the Allies not prevailed in World War II, MBTA management practices increasingly pose a threat to the economic well-being of Greater Boston, and hence the state.

The governor says he is “frustrated.” The T spokesman can’t provide a precise rollout schedule for new Orange Line cars. T general manager Steve Poftak says he and his colleagues will “try and find out if there are some common threads” linking recent operating problems.

Enough! You are all failing. Make it happen. Now. Our future is at stake.

Peter Lowy

Brookline





When terror on the water still beats the Red Line

Details in the story of the commuter ferry listing on its way from Hingham to Boston on Dec. 2 spoke volumes to me (“Passengers shaken after T ferry hits rough waters,” Metro, Dec. 3). Governor Baker, did you notice this detail: A woman, still shaking upon arriving in Boston after fearing the ferry would capsize, said she had never been so scared. “And still,” she said, “I would take this over the Red Line any day.”

Where is the vision on the Commonwealth’s most pressing issue?

Michael Sherman

West Simsbury, Conn.