Is there a way to conclude these hearings where both parties can claim victory and at the same time bring this country closer together? Is there a missing step? The answer is yes: It’s called compromise.

Re “Democrats will draft articles to impeach” (Page A1, Dec. 6): House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Trump’s actions have left the Democrats “no choice.” That’s not true. On the present course, it’s clear we will end up with a partisan vote to impeach the president, and the Senate will not remove the president from office. The House of Representatives will have done its job, but at what cost?

I propose that Democrats reach out to Republicans and offer to drop impeachment in exchange for censure, as long as Republicans agree that what the president did was wrong and is unacceptable. That’s a win-win.

If the Republicans say no, Democrats then move to impeach. Then, and only then, would they have been left with no choice.

To be clear — and this is important — it does not matter which party takes the first step. You could easily reverse the roles.

Short of this offer being made, moving to impeach would leave me of the opinion that, in the end, Democrats are no different from Republicans.

Robert Hoover

Georgetown