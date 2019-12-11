They seem like old friends now, in all senses. Bruce has snow-white wisps of hair and a big belly. Symon has 10 grandchildren. Sue is looking forward to retirement. Nick is battling throat cancer.

If you don’t remember what they and the other 10 were like as children — and adolescents and young strivers and befuddled middle-agers — just wait a tick and “63 Up” will show us earlier moments in their lives like digital samples. This is the lasting value of Michael Apted’s lifelong “Up” series and, really, all the final proof you need of cinema’s worth. These documentaries are a time-lapse study of human life. They are a gift.

If you live in Great Britain, you could have been following the “Up” kids since the original “Seven Up!” (1964) — 14 schoolchildren handpicked to represent different social classes for a TV special on Britain’s future. Apted, at first the show’s researcher, became a director and went back to film the subjects when they were 14 and continued to go back; Americans only got to join in when “28 Up” was released to US theaters in the mid-1980s. And so on in seven-year slices: 35, 42, 49, 56. . . .

Based on the critic’s personal experience, the first thing that goes through one’s head when one turns 60 is “Holy [expletive], in 10 years I’ll be 70.” Just so in “63 Up,” which aired on British TV in a 180-minute version and has been cut to 139 minutes for US release. The 11 men and women — two have dropped out of the series and a third is unavailable — are all taking stock of lives that are, in many cases, in their final working years. Tony, the East End tough kid who wanted to become a jockey but settled for driving a cab in London, is still driving a cab (so’s his son) and he has some choice things to say about Uber. Bruce, who in his 20s was teaching school in poor neighborhoods, switched over to a prestigious private school, and is now cutting down his hours and preparing to step away.

If not exactly eyeing the exits, all are thinking about where they’ll be in a decade and, more important, where they’ve been. Having a film crew descend on your life every seven years doubtless prompts one to take the long view, and the “Up” gang waxes thoughtful, if not deeply philosophical, about their regrets (few) and satisfactions (quotidian). The great grace of the series — and its occasional bane — is that these are all terribly ordinary people, living ordinary lives, and thus perfectly representative of their audience. They are our mirror.

Apted presses a few on Brexit (they allow as it has seemed a pretty terrible idea) and circles back to the question that sparked the very first documentary. That question has a political and a personal dimension. The political is: “Has the class you were born into constricted your path and chances in life?” The personal: “Is the child you were the adult you are?”

The answer to the first question looks fairly obvious: The working-class children like Tony and Sue and Jackie have slightly bettered their lots, and made better lives for their children, while upper-crust kids like Andrew and John have had far easier journeys of which they are mostly aware and for which they are grateful. The British class system has loosened over the years, but it’s still a powerfully defining reality.

On the personal level, just about everyone sees who they are now in the exuberant children and awkward teens they were at 7 and 14. Peter, a stroppy left-wing firebrand in his youth, has mellowed (a bit) but still speaks out with crisp forcefulness. Symon and Paul, brought up together in a children’s home, speak of how that experience led to insecurities that are manifest even now. Even those who have moved away — Paul to Australia, Nick to the United States — can’t shake that inner 7-year-old.

Apted has acknowledged the project should have included more women (at the least), and “63 Up” revisits the hearty tongue-lashing Jackie gave him for those marriage-centric questions he asked when she was 21. Pretty much all of the subjects hate the project and its intrusions; pretty much all of them recognize and appreciate its worth. It’s the kind of movie they’d love to watch if they weren’t in it.

But the sense that the series is settling in for its final stretch — as are the lives it portrays — gives the new film an inevitable bittersweet taste. In the years since “56 Up,” one of the 14 has died, and the news hit this viewer — who is the same age as the “Up” men and women and who has been following their lives for 35 years — with an unexpected stab of grief. It is as if I’ve lost a friend. Which, in a sense, I have.

You’re probably wanting to know about Neil, the unofficial “star” of the films. A button-eyed delight at 7, hollow-eyed at 14, homeless and fearing for his sanity in his 20s, he rallied in later chapters (with help from Bruce) and seemed to be settling into the life of a country politician and lay preacher. “63 Up” finds Neil somewhat on the downswing, looking back over a failed marriage and an earlier “one true love” that almost happened but didn’t.

Now, as ever, Neil keeps this unique life project honest just by being his thoughtful, dark, clear-eyed self. A decent man living a difficult life, he stands in for all the billions of us who’ll never find our way into a documentary.

★★★½

63 UP

Directed by Michael Apted. At Kendall Square. 139 minutes. Unrated.





