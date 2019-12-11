Actor: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — A list of the nominees for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, announced Wednesday in West Hollywood, California:

Actress: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renee Zellweger, “Judy.”

Supporting actor: Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”; Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."

Supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”; Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell.”

Advertisement

Cast: “Bombshell”; “The Irishman”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”; “Parasite.”

___

TELEVISION

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”; Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”; Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”; Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”; Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”; Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”; Joey King, “The Act”; Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”; Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Actor in a drama series: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”; David Harbour, “Stranger Things.”

Actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale.””

Actor in a comedy series: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Actress in a comedy series: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag.”

Ensemble in a drama series: “Big Little Lies”; “The Crown”; “Game of Thrones”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “Stranger Things.”

Advertisement

Ensemble in a comedy series: “Barry”; “Fleabag”; “The Kominsky Method”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Schitt’s Creek.”

___

Life achievement award: Robert De Niro



