But I liked the sendoff, an episode (spoilers ahead) that saw Middleditch’s Richard save the world from his own creation. At the beginning of the season, he’d told Congress that Pied Piper was the best way to preserve privacy online. But his Artificial Intelligence turned out to be so fierce that, unleashed, it would have essentially put an end to all privacy. So, he became a hero of sorts, a Frankenstein who succeeded in destroying his own monster. He was an artist so skillful at what he did that his art was, ultimately, too good for this world.

“Silicon Valley” ended last weekend, and not a moment too soon. The show had fallen into a spiral of character and plot repetitions, its best days gone by. Thomas Middleditch’s unique physical comedy went from nicely done to overdone, his team’s quirks became, like Gilfoyle’s voice, monotonous, and the speed at which Pied Piper’s fortunes changed became unbearably fast, with tiny tech tweaks changing everything too many times in the same half-hour.

Framed as a documentary being filmed 10 years from now, the episode showed us where each of the characters winds up professionally. It was satisfying and comic, particularly when it came to Gavin, who has co-written over 30 romance novels, including “Cold Ice Cream and Hot Kisses.” Monica is working for the NSA, Gilfoyle and Dinesh own a cybersecurity firm, Jared — sweet, gentle Jared — works with the elderly, and Richard teaches at Stanford. Oh yeah and Big Head is the president of Stanford, because of course he is.

At the very end, Richard tries to show the documentary filmmakers the thumb drive containing the dangerous Pied Piper code he never released, but he can’t find it. Yes, Richard is still a space cadet. Does that mean the makers of “Silicon Valley” are going to pick up the story in a movie, or in another series? Is someone going to try to release the thumb drive against Richard’s will? I hope not. The missing drive was a nice touch of ambiguity at the end of a nicely tied-up finale. It also served as a dark reminder that the threat to privacy is still out there in the real world, outside “Silicon Valley.”

