Glassdoor, which based its rankings on anonymous reviews from company employees, cited HubSpot’s “uplifting values like being humble, empathetic, adaptable, remarkable and transparent,” adding that the company “beat out big-name multinational businesses by firmly investing [in] employee engagement all while expanding globally.”

HubSpot , a software company headquartered in Cambridge, was named Glassdoor’s top spot to work, while the Boston-based management consulting firm Bain & Company was named the second best on the list of national companies.

Looking for a new job? Two Boston-area companies were named No. 1 and 2 on Glassdoor’s annual Best Places to Work list — and both are hiring, according to the job-hunting website.

“This year’s winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor’s president and chief operating officer, in a statement.

Katie Burke, HubSpot’s chief people officer, said company officials were “truly humbled” to see the firm snag the top spot.

“I had to pinch myself a few times when we first heard the news,” Burke said in a statement distributed by Glassdoor. “It is a cause for celebration, but it’s also a reminder that company culture is never done. There’s always more we can be doing to be #1 to our employees.”

HubSpot sells software that is intended to help businesses market themselves online by publishing blog posts and other materials that can attract prospective customers more effectively than traditional advertising.

The company, however, has also seen its share of controversy. “Disrupted,” a book by a former employee that was released in 2016, painted an unflattering portrait of the firm as a hard-driving workplace full of old-fashioned office politics and backstabbing. The book became the subject of intense speculation when HubSpot abruptly announced that it had fired its chief marketing officer, Mike Volpe, for violating the company’s ethics policy “in connection with attempts to procure a draft manuscript of a book involving the company.”

Meanwhile, No. 2 pick Bain & Company — not to be confused with the Mitt Romney-founded Bain Capital, where Deval Patrick recently worked — received the second-best ranking, with worker reviews saying the company “truly pays attention to personal growth and development,” adding that the “supportive atmosphere is unique.”

Of course, the high salaries might also explain why employees of each company are so happy. At HubSpot, the average base pay for a software engineer is about $115,263, with an average of $10,537 in additional pay, according to Glassdoor. Meanwhile, the base consultant pay at Bain & Company is estimated to be around $152,878, with an average of $30,803 in additional compensation.

Two other Boston-area companies also made the top 20 of the list: Boston Consulting Group placed 13th, and Natick’s MathWorks came in 16th.

