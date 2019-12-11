Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Dec. 3) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
A painted bunting showed up at a feeder in Provincetown.
At least one short-eared owl continued at Crane WMA in Falmouth.
Just outside the area, a Northern lapwing was photographed in Fairhaven, a shiny cowbird was reported from Cuttyhunk, and a pink-footed goose was in Plymouth Harbor.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 900 red-breasted mergansers, 3 red-necked grebes, a dovekie, a thick-billed murre, 9 common murres, 575 razorbills, 60 black-legged kittiwakes, 4 Iceland gulls, a Forster’s tern, a sooty shearwater, a peregrine falcon, a snowy owl, and 90 snow buntings.
Other sightings around the Cape included 3 black vultures in Bourne and another in Wellfleet, 3 tree swallows in Sandwich, an Eastern phoebe in Mashpee, a continuing dickcissel at Monomoy NWR headquarters on Morris Island in Chatham, prairie warblers in Orleans and Eastham, and an American golden-plover at First Encounter in Eastham.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.