I’ve been on Hinge for about four months. I’ve gone on dates and met some potential matches. They usually start out strong. I will receive good morning and good night texts and cute compliments, and all the guys have shown enthusiasm about me. But they never seem to go past a month before I’m ghosted.

Sometimes I’m tempted to message them and ask what changed, but I’m afraid I might appear crazy. I admit that I am shy. I’m an introvert who attracts extroverts, so I wonder if they just conclude that I’m boring.

Advertisement

There is this guy I’ve gone on three dates with and I’ve felt a lot of spark between us, but lately I feel him starting to pull away. We have shared some personal things with each other, and I know a couple of family issues popped up over the weekend. I’m not sure if I’m being impatient or paranoid due to my past experiences.

Should I just let this one go or be vulnerable and express how I’m feeling? It doesn’t upset me that he may have lost interest, I just hate feeling rejected and not knowing why. I’m not head over heels for him but I think we could build something more. —Hello?

A. If you meet someone on an app, see him more than a few times, share personal information, and develop some sort of routine for communication, you can ask him why he disappeared. It won’t make you seem crazy. In fact, let’s avoid using that word. Asking for more information — and a real ending — is golden rule stuff. You’d do it for him if you had lost interest.

I’ll tell you what it is: the opposite of boring.

Advertisement

As for this new guy, you might try the truth. Not the “I’m stressed because people usually bail at this point” truth, but the one about you being excited to see him when he’s free. That’s a nice thing to tell him — and it’s at the heart of what you’re feeling right now.

One thing to think about as you date is the power of actual phone calls. I know, I know — calling someone these days can feel intrusive, especially with someone new. But having just one phone conversation with a person sets the precedent that you can talk, not just text. It builds intimacy. Some people (maybe you) are quite good at phone calls. Maybe after a few dates, it’s something worth trying.

You can also share what you know about yourself. You can tell this man — and others you date — that you’re shy, but that once you’re warmed up, things get interesting. That says plenty. — Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Don’t worry about whether you are boring. If you want to see someone again, say so. If they disappear, they disappear. I’m sure it’s confusing but assume it’s not you. Good luck. HOLLYIVY

I don’t think it’s that easy to get honest feedback when someone isn’t interested in you. That’s why you get ghosted — nobody wants to be the bad guy, to have that awkward conversation. And if you do get some kind of answer, it’s likely to be sugarcoated. Dating is a numbers game and you just have to keep at it until you click. Learn to walk away without taking it personally. SEENITTOO

Advertisement

Not everything deserves an exit interview. PEREAGAIN

______

Catch Season 3 of Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast. Get it at loveletters.show or wherever you listen. Submit your questions for Meredith here.

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.