CHICAGO — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois within weeks, but legal experts on Wednesday urged immigrants to exercise caution as marijuana use or cannabis-related jobs could mean repercussions including deportation.

Illinois will allow adult recreational marijuana in January, but the drug is still banned federally. That means immigration officials can take marijuana use, investment, or work into account in denying US entry or applications for legal permanent residency known as green cards. Some could face detention or deportation.

“Unwary immigrants and non-citizens ... can sort of feel like this is a trap because they don't think that they've done anything illegal or anything that will trigger negative immigration consequences,” Kathleen Vannucci, a Chicago representative of the American Association of Immigration Lawyers, said at a news conference.