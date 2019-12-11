Canada’s pot industry is having a rough year, but that hasn’t dashed the hopes of retailers looking to cash in on the newly legalized commodity.

The total number of retail cannabis stores rose to 407 in July, an increase of 88 percent in the past four months, Statistics Canada said Wednesday in Ottawa.

That means nearly half of all residents have a legal marijuana dealer within 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), up from nearly one third in March. The jump is mostly due to the late rollout of brick-and-mortar retailers in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province.