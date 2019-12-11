The post office in Allston is temporarily closing late Friday while major repairs are made to the building, a United States Postal Service spokesman said.

Starting Saturday, Allston residents will need to pick up any mail they would regularly pick up from the Allston Post Office at the Brookline Post Office at 1295 Beacon St., USPS spokesman Stephen Doherty said. The Allston office will close at 5 p.m. Friday, and the USPS is not sure when the office will reopen, he said.

Carriers will be working out of the South Boston post offices to deliver mail to Allston residents, and there are not expected to be any changes to street deliveries, Doherty said. Those who normally receive mail from the post office should receive a notice Wednesday in their mailbox announcing the temporary changes.