A Boston police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Wednesday when he was struck by an SUV during a chain reaction crash in Charlestown while assisting a motorist whose vehicle had broken down, police said.

The officer responded to Alford Way around 12:37 a.m. where the driver of a Jeep Patriot had broken down in an active outbound lane after one of the vehicle’s axles broke, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.

While the officer was assisting the motorist, the operator of a Chevrolet Tahoe struck the marked cruiser, pushing the police vehicle into the officer, Boyle said. He was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment, Boyle said.