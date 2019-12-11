Rivera, who was without gas himself and lived in a shelter for a time while his wife and children lived with relatives in Dedham, has been Columbia Gas’s harshest critic among local officials. Now as a member of the class named in the lawsuit, Rivera is asking Essex Superior Court Judge James F. Lang to revamp the proposal when it undergoes a final round of scrutiny in February.

Dozens of homes and businesses in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover were damaged or destroyed by explosions and fires, and 18-year-old Leonel Rondon was killed in Lawrence when high-pressure gas mistakenly filled Columbia Gas lines and ignited. Rondon was crushed to death when a chimney fell onto him.

Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera wants a judge to reject the proposed $143 million settlement of a class action lawsuit against Columbia Gas, arguing that lawyers are taking too large a share of the money destined for victims of the 2018 natural gas explosions that rocked Merrimack Valley.

The Globe is seeking a response from the plaintiffs’ attorneys and Columbia Gas.

The lawyers’ share is 16.5 percent of the $143 million, the mayor wrote in a letter sent to the firm hired to administer the settlement. That translates into $44,351.50 daily if the lawyers worked in each of the 532 days between the Sept. 13 explosions and the next court date of Feb. 27, Rivera wrote.

“While I have no doubt that these attorneys have worked hard for their clients and the class as a whole, I do question whether that much of the settlement money should go towards the attorneys and not into the hands of all of us so affected by this disaster,” he wrote.

In contrast, he noted that the median household income in Lawrence, according to the US Census, is $39,627. "I am convinced that the amount sought by the Class Counsel is unfair to those of us affected by the disaster,'' he wrote. “I object as I believe that lower attorneys’ fees would result in a greater compensation to the class as a whole.”

Rivera also said the proposal should expand the window when people can file for claims. And he called for distributing payments using the list of affected residents collected by Columbia Gas in the days, weeks and months that followed the disaster.

"The process which has been followed up to this point will leave many who should be receiving some sort of compensation from the settlement out in the cold,'' he wrote. “A better way, one that is fair and reasonable, would automatically include ALL of those affected in the very list that Columbia Gas has and provide for them in any settlement agreement.”

Rivera said he plans to raise his concerns directly with the court in February.









