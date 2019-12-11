On Monday morning, Malden Officer Kenny Watkins was walking into In & Out Convenience Store at 463 Lebanon St. in Malden when he saw the masked Casado exiting the store, which Casado had allegedly just robbed, Gatcomb said.

Ramfis Casado, 34, of Lynn was arrested without incident around 11 a.m. in Chelsea Tuesday morning, Malden Police Captain Marc Gatcomb said. Police are trying to determine if Casado was involved in 12 other robberies in Malden and surrounding communities over the past few weeks, he said.

Police arrested a robbery suspect a day after an eagle-eyed Malden police officer identified the man as he exited a store he had allegedly held up moments before, police said.

Watkins, who has been on the force for four years, identified Casado as matching a description given to officers of the suspect in the recent string of robberies. He confronted Casado, who allegedly fled on foot. Watkins chased Casado for a short time before Casado allegedly jumped in his car and drove away, eluding capture, Gatcomb said.

Other officers that were in the area saw Casado drive away and also identified him as matching the description of the serial robber, Gatcomb said. As of Wednesday, he has only been charged with the Monday robbery.

Police got an arrest warrant for Casado and found him in Chelsea after investigating and checking addresses in that city, Gatcomb said. Police also executed a search warrant for where Casado was staying in Chelsea and found clothing items matching the outfits that were worn in previous robberies, Gatcomb said.

Casado was charged with armed robbery while masked. He also had two other warrants that were in effect before the robbery, Gatcomb said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Malden District Court Wednesday, according to a court clerk.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.