A man was injured after his pickup truck crashed on a snowy road in Stoughton on Wednesday morning, Stoughton firefighters said.

The man, whom firefighters did not identify, crashed his pickup truck in a single-vehicle accident around 10:28 a.m. on Turnpike Street, Stoughton Deputy Fire Chief Scott Breen said.

“We’re not sure if it was plowing snow or moving equipment in the lot,” Breen said. “He was still in the vehicle when our guys went there.”