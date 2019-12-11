A man was injured after his pickup truck crashed on a snowy road in Stoughton on Wednesday morning, Stoughton firefighters said.
The man, whom firefighters did not identify, crashed his pickup truck in a single-vehicle accident around 10:28 a.m. on Turnpike Street, Stoughton Deputy Fire Chief Scott Breen said.
“We’re not sure if it was plowing snow or moving equipment in the lot,” Breen said. “He was still in the vehicle when our guys went there.”
The man was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, firefighters said. Breen did not know the extent of his injuries.
An image from the scene shows the truck lodged in a snowbank on the side of the road.
Advertisement
Stoughton police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the crash, Breen said.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.