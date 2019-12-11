Hayden Marshall-Inman was the first confirmed death after the volcano erupted Monday afternoon, killing six people and leaving eight others missing and feared dead, authorities said. Another 30 people were in the hospital as of Tuesday. The missing and injured included New Zealanders and tourists from the United States, China, Australia, Britain, and Malaysia.

One of the six people who died in the powerful eruption of the White Island volcano in New Zealand on Monday was a New Zealand native and tour guide who used to work at the YMCA Camp of Maine, the camp’s director said.

Hayden Marshall-Inman, a New Zealand tour guide who died in the volcanic eruption Monday, worked as a camp counselor in Maine until 2015. He is pictured here in the red shorts standing with other counselors at the camp in 2015.

Marshall-Inman worked at the YMCA Camp of Maine in Winthrop during the summers before going back home to New Zealand to guide tours. Barry Costa, who retired as director of the camp in 2015, said he hired Marshall-Inman in 2004 on an international camp counselor visa when Marshall-Inman was 18 years old.

“Hayden was remarkable,“ Costa said. “He really was a kid when I hired him, and he became part of our family every summer ... He was certainly more than a counselor.“

Marshall-Inman worked at the camp for about 13 years until he was in his 30s. He left in 2015 to focus on his job in New Zealand, said Jeff Gleason, the current director of the YMCA Camp of Maine.

Costa said that after his retirement, he stayed in contact with Marshall-Inman and said the two would video-chat.

Marshall-Inman was guiding a tour on White Island at the time of the eruption. Costa said he talked to Marshall-Inman’s mother after the eruption, and she told him the last thing Marshall-Inman’s team at the base of the volcano heard him say on the walkie-talkie. It was a warning for everyone to run.

Costa said that knowing Marshall-Inman, he would have helped everyone else on the tour before saving himself.

In 2016, a White Island tour boat with 60 people aboard caught fire. Marshall-Inman was in the engine room of the boat when it when up in flames and worked to help everyone get off the boat before jumping overboard himself, Costa said.

This act of heroism was not out of the ordinary, Costa said. Marshall-Inman was a brave and confident person who everyone at the camp looked up to, he said.

“Hayden was exceptional,“ he said. “He was loved by all the campers. He was loved by all the staff.“

He was a talented swimmer and so fearless that he would sometimes dive headfirst into the camp’s lake to wrangle snapping turtles before they could harm his campers, Costa said.

Gleason, the current camp director, worked with Marshall-Inman briefly at the end of the summer in 2015 when he took over Costa’s role. He said Marshall-Inman worked as the director of waterfront, programs, and leadership, but that he “was a man of many hats.”

“He was the first one to show up [at the beginning of summer] and the last one to go,” Gleason said. “He was a pretty big presence around camp, always with a big smile on his face.”

Marshall-Inman enjoyed nature and loved to be in the water, whether it be waterskiing, paddleboarding, or swimming, Gleason said.

Former Whakatane mayor Tony Bonne told the Associated Press that Marshall-Inman was a keen fisherman and well-liked. He was so kind, Bonne said, that he would often leave extra money at the grocery store for those he knew were struggling to pay.

Wire material from the Associated Press and was used in this report. Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.