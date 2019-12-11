Parts of Massachusetts saw a messy commute Wednesday morning as snow fell over the region.
Below is the up-to-date list of snowfall totals in communities around the area, according to data provided by the National Weather Service.
All snowfall totals are in inches. This list was updated as of around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Bristol County
Acushnet 3.2 1031 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
NWS Boston/Norton 2.8 1020 AM 12/11 Co-Op Observer
Essex County
Topsfield 3.5 722 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Saugus 3.0 846 AM 12/11 Public
Manchester 2.8 711 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Peabody 2.4 955 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Lynn 2.3 855 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Haverhill 2.0 658 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Gloucester 2.0 902 AM 12/11 Media
Ipswich 2.0 649 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Franklin County
East Hawley 2.8 809 AM 12/11 Co-Op Observer
New Salem 2.0 700 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Rowe 0.9 737 AM 12/11 Co-Op Observer
Hampden County
Brimfield 6.0 635 AM 12/11 Broadcast Media
Palmer 5.0 626 AM 12/11 Broadcast Media
Monson 5.0 625 AM 12/11 Broadcast Media
Chester 3.0 901 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Wilbraham 3.0 727 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Ludlow 3.0 524 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
West Springfield 2.0 929 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Chicopee 1.5 831 AM 12/11 Broadcast Media
Hampshire County
Ware 3.0 750 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Plainfield 2.3 829 AM 12/11 Public
Middlesex County
Framingham 4.5 806 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Burlington 4.2 744 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Tewksbury 4.1 915 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Pepperell 4.0 724 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
East Acton 3.8 714 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Winchester 3.5 710 AM 12/11 Public
Wilmington 3.5 858 AM 12/11 General Public
Wakefield 3.4 1009 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Carlisle 3.1 947 AM 12/11 General Public
Dracut 3.0 818 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
North Reading 3.0 920 AM 12/11 Public
Melrose 3.0 724 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Natick 3.0 750 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Malden 2.8 844 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
South Natick 2.8 709 AM 12/11 Broadcast Media
Lexington 2.5 719 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Hopkinton 2.0 745 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Cambridge 1.5 653 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Norfolk County
Randolph 4.0 957 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Foxboro 3.5 800 AM 12/11 NWS Employee
SHARON 3.5 750 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Millis 3.2 1039 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Norwood 3.2 831 AM 12/11 Broadcast Media
Walpole 2.8 715 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
North Weymouth 2.5 847 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Plymouth County
Whitman 3.9 1034 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Pembroke 3.5 958 AM 12/11 Public
Hingham 3.0 1029 AM 12/11 Public
Lakeville 3.0 952 AM 12/11 Public
Rockland 0.8 710 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Suffolk County
Dorchester 3.0 1037 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Winthrop 2.5 810 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Boston 2.0 720 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Logan AP 2.0 700 AM 12/11 Airport
Worcester County
Rutland 6.8 840 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Holden 5.8 700 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Sterling 5.3 548 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
New Braintree 5.2 721 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Worcester AP 5.1 700 AM 12/11 Airport
Rochdale 4.5 641 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
West Warren 4.0 501 AM 12/11 Emergency Manager
Harvard 4.0 700 AM 12/11 Public
Spencer 4.0 1037 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Lunenburg 4.0 528 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Hubbardston 4.0 624 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Auburn 3.8 734 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Milford 3.0 714 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter
Westborough 2.9 805 AM 12/11 NWS Employee
Douglas 2.5 841 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Leominster 2.5 847 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Mendon 2.0 629 AM 12/11 Ham Radio
Shrewsbury 2.0 654 AM 12/11 Ham Radio