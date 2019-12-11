fb-pixel

Parts of Massachusetts saw a messy commute Wednesday morning as snow fell over the region.

Below is the up-to-date list of snowfall totals in communities around the area, according to data provided by the National Weather Service.

All snowfall totals are in inches. This list was updated as of around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Bristol County

Acushnet 3.2 1031 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

NWS Boston/Norton 2.8 1020 AM 12/11 Co-Op Observer


Essex County

Topsfield 3.5 722 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Saugus 3.0 846 AM 12/11 Public

Manchester 2.8 711 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Peabody 2.4 955 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Lynn 2.3 855 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Haverhill 2.0 658 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Gloucester 2.0 902 AM 12/11 Media

Ipswich 2.0 649 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter


Franklin County

East Hawley 2.8 809 AM 12/11 Co-Op Observer

New Salem 2.0 700 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Rowe 0.9 737 AM 12/11 Co-Op Observer


Hampden County

Brimfield 6.0 635 AM 12/11 Broadcast Media

Palmer 5.0 626 AM 12/11 Broadcast Media

Monson 5.0 625 AM 12/11 Broadcast Media

Chester 3.0 901 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Wilbraham 3.0 727 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Ludlow 3.0 524 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

West Springfield 2.0 929 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Chicopee 1.5 831 AM 12/11 Broadcast Media


Hampshire County

Ware 3.0 750 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Plainfield 2.3 829 AM 12/11 Public


Middlesex County

Framingham 4.5 806 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Burlington 4.2 744 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Tewksbury 4.1 915 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Pepperell 4.0 724 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

East Acton 3.8 714 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Winchester 3.5 710 AM 12/11 Public

Wilmington 3.5 858 AM 12/11 General Public

Wakefield 3.4 1009 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Carlisle 3.1 947 AM 12/11 General Public

Dracut 3.0 818 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

North Reading 3.0 920 AM 12/11 Public

Melrose 3.0 724 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Natick 3.0 750 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Malden 2.8 844 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

South Natick 2.8 709 AM 12/11 Broadcast Media

Lexington 2.5 719 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Hopkinton 2.0 745 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Cambridge 1.5 653 AM 12/11 Ham Radio


Norfolk County

Randolph 4.0 957 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Foxboro 3.5 800 AM 12/11 NWS Employee

SHARON 3.5 750 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Millis 3.2 1039 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Norwood 3.2 831 AM 12/11 Broadcast Media

Walpole 2.8 715 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

North Weymouth 2.5 847 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter


Plymouth County

Whitman 3.9 1034 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Pembroke 3.5 958 AM 12/11 Public

Hingham 3.0 1029 AM 12/11 Public

Lakeville 3.0 952 AM 12/11 Public

Rockland 0.8 710 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Suffolk County

Dorchester 3.0 1037 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Winthrop 2.5 810 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Boston 2.0 720 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Logan AP 2.0 700 AM 12/11 Airport


Worcester County

Rutland 6.8 840 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Holden 5.8 700 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Sterling 5.3 548 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

New Braintree 5.2 721 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Worcester AP 5.1 700 AM 12/11 Airport

Rochdale 4.5 641 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

West Warren 4.0 501 AM 12/11 Emergency Manager

Harvard 4.0 700 AM 12/11 Public

Spencer 4.0 1037 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Lunenburg 4.0 528 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Hubbardston 4.0 624 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Auburn 3.8 734 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Milford 3.0 714 AM 12/11 Trained Spotter

Westborough 2.9 805 AM 12/11 NWS Employee

Douglas 2.5 841 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Leominster 2.5 847 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Mendon 2.0 629 AM 12/11 Ham Radio

Shrewsbury 2.0 654 AM 12/11 Ham Radio