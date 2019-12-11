Melrose police are warning residents about scammers who called a woman Monday and said they worked for Amazon before draining money out of her bank account, police said.

One of the scammers called the Melrose woman and asked if she ordered a $700 computer on Amazon and shipped it to Texas, Melrose police said in a statement Wednesday.

“When the resident said she had not, she was told she was being transferred to the Amazon Fraud Department. The resident then spoke to a male individual, who directed her to download an app called CashApp so that her refund could be processed,” the statement said.