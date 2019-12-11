Melrose police are warning residents about scammers who called a woman Monday and said they worked for Amazon before draining money out of her bank account, police said.
One of the scammers called the Melrose woman and asked if she ordered a $700 computer on Amazon and shipped it to Texas, Melrose police said in a statement Wednesday.
“When the resident said she had not, she was told she was being transferred to the Amazon Fraud Department. The resident then spoke to a male individual, who directed her to download an app called CashApp so that her refund could be processed,” the statement said.
The woman downloaded the app and connected it to her bank account, police said.
“Almost immediately she started to receive notifications that CashApp was taking money out of her account and sending money to people she did not know. The resident was also instructed to send a picture of her driver's license through another app, which she deleted,” the statement said.
Police said Amazon does not call buyers about questionable purchases.
“These scam calls often come from career criminals who can sound very convincing, so it is important to never give out any personal or financial information to callers you do not know. Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should freeze your accounts immediately and contact law enforcement,” Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle said in the statement.
