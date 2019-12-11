The sentenced handed down to Adam Christopher Boyd, 33, in US District Court in Boston was what the government had requested, records show. Boyd’s public defender had asked for 18 months.

A Mississippi horse trainer was sentenced to 42 months in prison Wednesday in federal court in Boston for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy on a cruise ship in Bermuda in August 2017, prosecutors said.

The Bay Springs, Miss. resident pleaded guilty in April to a charge of sexual abuse of a minor stemming from the incident, which occurred on a cruise ship that traveled to Bermuda from Boston, records show.

In a July sentencing memorandum, the feds requested a 42-month bid for Boyd and said he “sexually assaulted a 15 year-old child while they were both on vacation aboard a cruise ship docked in the Bahamas. At the time, the defendant knew that the child was 15 years old, and he knew that the child had been drinking and was under the influence of alcohol.”

The government said Boyd “took advantage of that fact, accompanied the child away from the group of kids with whom they were socializing, and had sexual contact ... with him once the two were alone.”

In requesting a lesser term of 18 months, Boyd’s attorney, Charles P. McGinty, said in a separate filing that Boyd has no prior criminal convictions but does have a “record of hard work and employment, both as a hair cutter and as a skilled horse trainer.”

He said Boyd has battled substance abuse and previously dated an older man who “sought to isolate Mr. Boyd from his family and introduced him to methamphetamine. The man was manipulative, among other things, using his influence to precipitate defendant’s arrest for drunk driving, a charge which was later dismissed.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.