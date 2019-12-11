But these images are fleeting. For Peter Perry, a 24-year-old college student with a penchant for what once was, simply imagining what life must have been like in Boston — and many other places around the world — just wasn’t enough.

Squint at the Old State House and you can almost see the muskets being drawn before someone fired the first shot of the Boston Massacre. Stare long enough at Old North Church and you can picture the two warning lanterns being hung . Ride an old Orange Line train and the 1970s suddenly come roaring back.

Take a stroll through nearly any part of Boston and it’s easy to conjure visions of the city’s past.

Advertisement

To create a more vivid and lasting account, he started printing out old photographs from archival collections available online. Then, he’d go to the exact spot shown in the image, and hold it up against the world as it looks today, overlaying the black-and-white scenery on the bustling and colorful backdrop in real-time. The concept took off on Instagram. Soon, a passion project — dubbed “Then/Now" — was born.

“History has always been my thing,” said Perry, a bioengineering student at UMass Dartmouth. “I’ve always been deeply interested in it.”

Perry’s idea to match old photos with places in their current form started around three years ago, while visiting his father, who works for the military, in Frankfurt, Germany.

He was walking through historic Römerberg square when he spotted a rainbow flag hanging from a building’s balcony high above. The flag was placed there in solidarity with the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, which had occurred just days prior, he said.

Perry, an amateur photographer and history buff, recognized the spot on the balcony as the same one from a photo of Adolf Hitler overlooking the square, which he once saw in a textbook.

Advertisement

He went online and found the original image and had it printed it out at a local store. Perry returned to the spot below the balcony and held the image up to the building. He felt the juxtaposition of Hitler in black-and-white, standing next to the LGBTQ pride banner as it looked that day, showed how much had changed and progressed in Germany — and the world — since World War II.

He took a few photos of his hand clutching the original image in front of the building and posted one of them to Reddit. Later, he put it on Instagram, with the caption “Almost 80 years apart #morelovelesshate.”

“It just blew up,” Perry said. “It just went all over the Internet.”

Riding the wave of popularity, and inspired by similar online projects, Perry continued to take pictures of his hand holding old photos against buildings and squares during his travels to Prague, Poland, and Bad Nauheim, Germany, before sharing them with his followers.

He sensed, by the reactions his earliest posts started receiving, that people really enjoyed them.

“More people started caring about it than I really could have anticipated," he said. “So that just gave me an incentive to keep doing it."

In recent years, as a student living in Massachusetts, Perry has mostly shifted his focus to recapturing and comparing scenery in and around Boston, a place with some of the richest history there is to offer.

Advertisement

“That’s the best thing about Boston,” he said. “There’s so much important history from different eras.”

There’s the shot from 1929 of a Swan Boat cruising beneath the Public Garden’s footbridge that he held in front of the span over the lagoon as it looks today.

And then the image he shared to Instagram showing Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his son, James, driving through Boston and past South Station, just a few weeks after Roosevelt’s inauguration in 1933. Behind the black-and-white image of the pair in a car is the city’s busy traffic in full color.

He also captured one of Acorn Street — a spot many consider to be the “most-photographed street” in Boston — that reveals the quaint features of the pathway, then-and-now.

Perry’s process is simple. He scours public photo archives online and looks for events or moments from decades ago that spark his interest. He then goes out, camera in hand, to see if he can find the spot in the image that he’s printed out. If his search is successful, he lines the older image up perfectly so that it blends into the city today. When he shares his artwork with others, Perry includes the source material and history behind the picture shown.

He said he likes to choose places that people pass every day on their daily commute, but might overlook.

Advertisement

“Things that might not get the most attention,” he said, "but that they may see as they walk to class or to work or go to lunch.”

Even as a huge fan of history, Perry said he’s always learning something new about Boston, which has been one of his favorite parts of keeping the project going the last three years.

“It’s somewhat fun to go on these ‘scavenger hunts’ around the city, and I’d say it helps my other photography when I explore areas I may not have sought out otherwise," he said.

His Instagram account has been relatively quiet these last few weeks due to the holiday season and wintry weather. Perry’s most recent picture, shared on Nov. 11, features an image of two veterans standing outside of the MBTA’s Park Street Station with a large dog. He said he made the post to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the end of World War I, a subject he’s always been fascinated by.

But Perry said he’s already plotting his next journeys into the past. It’s just a matter of time.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.