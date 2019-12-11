Police were investigating a suspicious death in Sandown, N.H. on Wednesday morning.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Sandown Police Chief Joseph Gordon said authorities responded to 48 Phillipswoods Road in Sandown, according to a press release.

A spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s office said the call came in at approximately 1 a.m., and authorities were not releasing any information about the victim yet.