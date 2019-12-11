His four codefendants pleaded not guilty to the same count, and all the men agreed to voluntary detention.

Wearing orange jail garb, 40-year-old Michael Cecchetelli, a Springfield man described by prosecutors as the Latin Kings regional boss with ties to the Genovese crime family, entered his plea to the RICO count, which prosecutors said carries a maximum prison term of 20 years upon conviction.

The alleged head of the notorious Latin Kings street gang’s East Coast operations and four codefendants pleaded not guilty Wednesday to RICO conspiracy charges in federal court in Boston.

The five defendants are among the dozens of reputed Latin Kings members and associates arrested last week on federal charges following a five-year racketeering investigation that used informants to infiltrate the highest levels of the gang’s leadership, recording the group’s meetings and preventing at least eight murders, prosecutors allege.

Advertisement

No details of the allegations were discussed in court Wednesday morning.

During a recent news conference announcing the arrests, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling described the Latin Kings as one of the largest criminal organizations in the world, with “literally thousands of members” involved in murder, drug dealing, gun offenses, and other crimes.

An affidavit filed in the case says Cecchetelli at one point told an associate that two of the gang members who disrespected him had to die.

One would be “having his party tonight” — assaulted that day, Cecchetelli allegedly told a gang member who was secretly cooperating with investigators. Killing the second was more complicated, he allegedly wrote.

“I have to find a permanent solution for [an enemy],” Cecchetelli wrote to other suspected members of the gang’s leadership in late 2018, according to the affidavit. “We can’t even go old school and merk [kill] the [expletive] because the whole world and every fed in it knows he’s my arch-enemy. I’m gonna have to somehow expose him . . . [Expletive] it, in honor of Al Capone we will reenact the Valentine’s Day massacre.”

Advertisement

Starting well before dawn last Thursday, more than 500 law enforcement officers swept across the state to arrest 47 suspected gang members from Boston to Springfield, Lelling said. They focused on New Bedford, where Lelling said gang members were “brazenly issuing threats to rival gangs over social media.”

As they searched homes they described as “trap houses,” investigators found two teenage boys who had been reported missing: a 14-year-old from New Bedford and a 16-year-old from Fall River. Lelling declined to provide details.

Investigators also found evidence the Latin Kings were behind the killing of Mario Oviedo, an 18-year-old from Mattapan who was shot Easter Sunday in 2009. They seized dozens of firearms, six cars, six motorcycles, jet-skis, and an ATV, Lelling said.

Authorities also seized three houses in New Bedford, where the gang stored guns and drugs and shot music videos boasting of its exploits, officials said. The owner of the buildings has been charged for his alleged role in supporting the gang’s operations.

The five defendants arraigned Wednesday morning, including Cecchetelli, have an initial status conference slated for Feb. 3.

Cecchetelli ran the alleged criminal enterprise like a well-organized business, Lelling said. Gang members who ran afoul of leadership were listed in spreadsheets. Discussions about violence were sometimes conducted via e-mail. Members were expected to gather proof of other members’ cooperation with police, sometimes through police reports or court records.

Advertisement

Cecchetelli’s lawyer, Michael C. Bourbeau, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment after Wednesday’s hearing.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.