Iman Chahine, an associate education professor, will spend nine months in South Africa next year working with about 100 teachers, the university said in a statement. Chahine will show the instructors how to include aspects of Zulu and Ndebele culture in their math curriculums.

“I wasn’t really expecting [the award], because I was planning to do this work anyway just from using my personal funding to go travel and do that,” Chahine said.

Chahine is one of about 1,200 university faculty or professionals selected for the award this year, according to the Council for International Exchange of Scholars, which runs the Fulbright scholar program with US state department officials. The program awards a total of 8,000 scholarships every year for students, faculty, and professionals from around the world to study and research in other countries.

Chahine, who is originally from Lebanon, first started working with South African teachers when officials in the country awarded her a grant in 2015, she said. The professor wants instructors around the world to teach ethnomathematics, which uses cultural practices like beadwork and basketweaving to teach math.

“There are several games in South Africa that students play in their homes, but these games, implicit in them, are mathematical ideas. For example, we teach theoretical probability using these games. So we use games as a context to introduce concepts related to chance, randomness, and probability,” Chahine said.

Chahine, who started working at UMass last year, wants South African students in the post-apartheid era to learn more about indigenous cultures.

“Our civilizations have contributed to the production of mathematical knowledge beyond what we see in the math textbooks. Our mission and vision as ethnomathematicians is to empower other cultures and unpack the contributions to mathematics above and beyond the Eurocentric mathematicians,” Chahine said.

