The pedestrian who was hit by a police cruiser in Brockton Tuesday afternoon has died, and State Police are investigating, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said Wednesday.
Maria Graca, 75, of Brockton was struck at 4:17 p.m. near 706 Main St. by a Brockton police officer who was responding to an emergency call, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. The officer immediately stopped his cruiser, which had its emergency lights on at the time, got out of the car, and reported the incident.
The officer also administered first aid to Graca before she was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center by first responders, the statement said. She was later transferred to Boston Medical Center,where she was pronounced dead.
