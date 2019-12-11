The pedestrian who was hit by a police cruiser in Brockton Tuesday afternoon has died, and State Police are investigating, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Maria Graca, 75, of Brockton was struck at 4:17 p.m. near 706 Main St. by a Brockton police officer who was responding to an emergency call, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. The officer immediately stopped his cruiser, which had its emergency lights on at the time, got out of the car, and reported the incident.