For months, the electorate has been waiting for a performance by a Democratic candidate to show similar spunk and passion as opposed to canned speeches from party playbooks.

Almost 40 years ago, during a Republican presidential debate, disagreements arose as to the eligible participants, and Ronald Reagan angrily uttered six words that many feel elevated him to the nomination: “I am paying for this microphone.”

Joe Biden gave it to them last Thursday when a voter at a town hall in Iowa equated Biden’s son’s foray into Ukraine with President Trump’s machinations for personal gain (“Farmer’s challenge on age, son angers Biden,” Political Notebook, Dec. 6).

Advertisement

Biden cut loose with an impassioned denial, and confronted the voter (who also questioned whether the candidate is too old to run), showing more emotion than has surfaced in the campaign to date.

“You’re a damn liar,” Biden retorted. He also challenged the voter to do pushups along with him.

Does it help Biden? Was he correct in confronting the voter? Only time will tell. But there was something real in the passion that emerged from Biden in this exchange that the country has been waiting for for several years, as opposed to the snake oil that Trump has sold since 2016.

As in 1980 with Reagan, Biden’s genuine emotion just may make an impact for him as an older candidate who still has the passion to make a difference.

Steve Kramer

Mashpee





Candidate missed opportunity to give a measured response

Joe Biden missed an opportunity last week with his heated and poorly considered response to an Iowa voter who asked about his son. He could have replied with the brief facts, as he views them, of Hunter Biden’s onetime board position with a Ukrainian gas company, and left the voter better informed. Biden might even have addressed the tricky situation of the appearance of such an appointment when the person in question was a sitting vice president’s son.

Advertisement

Regardless of Biden’s anger over criticism of a family member, he should have been prepared to answer this question with a measured and careful response. We already have a president who blows up when people ask reasonable questions about potential conflicts of interest.

Jane Evans

Needham





Temper flare-up exposes his weakness for 2020

The way Joe Biden became so unhinged when confronted by an 83-year-old Iowa farmer on the issues of the candidate’s age and his son’s former board position with a Ukrainian gas company has convinced me that in no way can he stand up to the abuse that will be heaped on him by Trump and the GOP. The Democrats surely will go down to defeat with Biden at the top of the ticket.

Barry Brodsky

Swampscott