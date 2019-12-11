In “Police body cam rollout hits a snag” (Editorial, Dec. 9), the Globe seriously misrepresented both the Boston Police Department’s body camera program and the role of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association in its implementation.

The addition of body-worn cameras is the biggest change in policing in the last 30 years. The union initially was skeptical of body cameras because those advocating for them seemed more interested in demonizing police than in protecting the privacy rights of the people we are sworn to protect and serve.

But when the time came to implement body cameras citywide, the union’s position was to do it for everyone at the same time. It was the city, not the union, that insisted on the slow phase-in. It was the city that decided on an exemption for overtime and details. It was also the city that decided to exempt detectives, superior officers, and command staff from wearing body cameras. (So the photo accompanying the editorial, showing Commissioner William Gross, then police chief, wearing a camera is misleading.)