Thank you so much for the uplifting story on Saturday’s front page (“When all seemed lost as the holidays neared, a struggling farm was found”).

Millbrook Farm obviously has many loyal customers, but it also has the support of other garden centers in the region. The outreach, and the resulting boost for this family business in a time of need, just goes to show, once again, that good people are the norm. Sometimes we just have to be shown where the good can be shared.

It was just what our family needed after all the chaos of the past few weeks.