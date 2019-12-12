In the process, he has learned everything about snow that he possibly can: how snowflakes are formed, why snow is slippery, why avalanches happen and how their speed is measured. He’s thoroughly informed on the profitable nature of snow-related leisure activities and the latest evolutions in ski technology. He’s savvy about the optimum conditions for precipitating snowstorms and why increasingly intense cyclones in the Bay of Bengal have led to more frequent blizzards in the Himalayas. He recounts — sometimes with unseemly relish — how lethal and costly snow-inflicted disasters can be.

British author Giles Whittell — a self-described “devout snow internationalist” — is addicted to the white stuff. His whole life seems to revolve around blizzards, glaciers, and ice patches as he hops from hemisphere to hemisphere in pursuit of his passion.

Advertisement

The result is “Snow: A Scientific and Cultural Exploration,” a fact-packed volume that’s downright giddy with enthusiasm for its subject.

It was while living in Nigeria as a boy and reading Laura Ingalls Wilder’s descriptions of blizzards in “The Little House in the Big Woods” that Whittell first became entranced with “the idea of snow as a thing of bounty.” His obsession with snow only grew more all-consuming in adulthood, inspiring feelings more spiritual than data-driven.

“Snow has a lot in common with religion,” he declares. “It comes from heaven. It changes everything. It creates an alternative reality and brings on irrational behavior in humans.”

As Whittell covers everything from igloo-building to the skiing industry, he struggles to keep his personal snow nightmare at bay. His worst-case scenario is that snow will eventually disappear, at least from the planet’s temperate zones, due to climate change. One scientist he consults forecasts “some quite big blizzards up until the year 2040, but between 2040 and 2080 it starts to get too warm to have much snow at all.”

Advertisement

Hence, Whittell’s desperate efforts to get in as much snow time as possible while he can.

“Snow,” when not focused on Whittell’s personal globe-hopping snow odysseys, includes a fair amount of science. It discloses the workings of “the North Atlantic Oscillation” and the Pacific Ocean’s tropospheric river known as “the pineapple express,” making note of how they affect snowfall in Europe and the American West. “Snow” also confirms that no two snowflakes are alike and addresses the subtleties of the atmospheric conditions and temperatures needed to produce snowflakes — a process, Whittell tells us, impossible to duplicate in the lab: “We can edit genes and create membranes a single atom thick, but we still don’t know how snowflakes grow.”

Whittell digs into the number of words that Inuit culture really has for snow, and he ponders the role that snow has played in Western and Japanese art. He unveils the evolutionary tricks that various critters — polar bears, snow leopards, beluga whales — have employed to adapt to their white, icy climes. The book concludes with the author’s efforts to identify the snowiest places on earth.

Whittell’s writing is sometimes undisciplined. Twice in three pages, he cites the same quote from ski-racer Bode Miller about the blinding “tunnel vision” produced by whiteout conditions, and his own enthusiasm for ski-jumping feats produces some pretty extraordinary claims.

Advertisement

“I think it’s art,” he says. “Consider: It’s self-expression. It goes beyond eating, sleeping, and procreation. It’s something our species does that others on the whole do not, and it produces an artifact as surely as Monet did when he headed out with paint and brushes into the snow near Giverny.”

Though his prose occasionally is hackneyed (“Nature can be cruel”), it can also be lithely on the mark — for instance, when he describes cross-country skiing as “Norwegian nationhood in motion.” He’s also consistently good-humored, offering readers helpful hints where needed.

“Don’t try looking up the Winter Severity Index online,” he advises in one footnote, “unless you are also interested in experimental synthesized rock. It turns out to be the name of a band.”

The book’s most amusing chapter recounts the panicked Russian efforts to produce snow-cover for the Winter Olympics in 2014. By its end, however, “Snow” strikes a sobering note. The changes to snowfall that climate change poses are no joke, and the 400 million ski trips that humans take each year are the least of it. Around the world, Whittell points out, two billion people depend on winter snowfall and summertime snow melt. Agriculture and industry alike are threatened. The luxury of taking water for granted is increasingly becoming a thing of the past.

Even as Whittell plays himself up as a zany snow fanatic, he has a serious message to convey.

SNOW: A SCIENTIFIC AND CULTURAL EXPLORATION

Advertisement

By Giles Whittell

Atria Books, 246 pp., $25

Michael Upchurch is the former Seattle Times book critic.