2. Olive, Again Elizabeth Strout Random House

3. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

4. The Starless Sea Erin Morgenstern Doubleday

5. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Nan A. Talese

6. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

7. Under Occupation Alan Furst Random House

8. Agent Running in the Field John le Carré Viking

9. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

10. Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson Ecco

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Doubleday

2. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Little Brown

3. Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth Rachel Maddow Crown

4. A Warning Anonymous Twelve

5. The Pioneers David McCullough S&S

6. The Book of Gutsy Women Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton S&S

7. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems Randall Munroe Riverhead Books

8. Educated Tara Westover Random House

9. Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse John Lithgow Chronicle Prism

10. Me Elton John Holt

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

3. Unsheltered Barbara Kingsolver Harper Perennial

4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

5. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

6. Olive Kitteridge Elizabeth Strout Random House

7. The Best American Short Stories 2019 Anthony Doerr and Heidi Pitlor Mariner

8. The Great Alone Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s Griffin

9. Before We Were Yours Lisa Wingate Ballantine

10. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference Greta Thunberg Penguin

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S

4. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

5. Upstream: Selected Essays Mary Oliver Penguin

6. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

7. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

8. Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk Jon Krakauer Anchor

9. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

10. These Truths: A History of the United States Jill Lepore Norton

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, December 8. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.