ABC is doing another “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and I think I’m getting excited about it. The May “Live,” which redid episodes of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons,” was a ratings hit, with more than 12 million viewers after delayed viewing, so of course the network is doing it again. This time, the special will recreate episodes of “All in the Family” and “Good Times,” which was a spin-off of “Maude,” which was a spinoff of “All in the Family.”

I’m all for bending the knee to Normal Lear, and this batch of talent sounds promising. Viola Davis and Andre Braugher will take on the roles of Florida and James Evans (do I need to say more?), the parents on the Chicago-set “Good Times” originally played by Esther Rolle and John Amos. Jay Pharoah, Asante Blackk, and Corinne Foxx will play the Evans children, J.J., Michael, and Thelma, respectively. Tiffany Haddish will play neighbor Willona. Jharrel Jerome will appear in an as-yet undisclosed role. And the theme song will be performed by Patti LaBelle and Anthony Anderson.

The “All in the Family” episode will bring back the leading cast from May’s special — Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper, and Ike Barinholtz as, respectively, Archie and Edith Bunker, daughter Gloria, and her husband, Mike “Meathead” Stivic. Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg, and Justina Machado will also star in as-yet undisclosed roles.

