Is it a bad thing, this latest bit of evolution? Should we feel guilty for choosing to watch “Marriage Story” at home and not supporting the big screen experience? Are the home viewers of “The Irishman” missing out on something by pressing pause in order to go pee?

The movie world is changing rapidly, just like every other realm of entertainment, as Netflix and, increasingly, Amazon produce features that land on their streaming platform only a few weeks after going into theaters. It’s super-speedy home delivery, motion picture-style. Naturally, the theater chains don’t like it, especially when it comes to big releases such as Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” which otherwise might be box office boons for them throughout the holidays — and then, perhaps, once again after the films have been nominated for awards.

I can’t say I’m terribly sad for the owners of the major movie complexes, the folks who’ve helped turn the big screen into an expensive comic book stand where a medium popcorn goes for $8. So they will lose some money. And I hate to cede more to those who chomp and jaw right through to the closing credits, as they may find fewer and fewer people around them shooting looks of death in their direction. They will lose even more respect for the medium.

And, with more people watching great features from their couches, there are losses for all film lovers and filmmakers. There is no matching the ideal experience of watching a story unfold on a giant screen in a dark movie theater, anonymously, in a room of strangers, detached from all distractions. I suppose that fewer filmgoers will attempt to pursue that wonderful, transporting experience when many of the year’s biggest films quickly appear in their living rooms and on their devices.

Indeed, Netflix, which rarely releases its ratings and is not tracked by Nielsen (or verified by any other independent third party), announced this week that “The Irishman” was watched by 26.4 million households (to at least 70 percent completion) in its first week on the streaming service. The company also said it expects that about 40 million accounts will have seen the film after 28 days. And those numbers are most likely lower than the total home audience for the film, since each household may have included a number of viewers at the same time.

From my point of view, the fast track to Netflix is not a deeply negative thing. In recent weeks, one upside to the Netflix fast-release model has jumped out at me: conversation.

I’ve had more interactions about “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” than I would have if they’d remained exclusively in theaters until next year. I’m talking about real conversations, too, not only the Twitter and Facebook kind — although they certainly can be fun. I’m saying a sentence about the movie, most likely about how hyperbolic the praise for “The Irishman” has been, and someone — at the dog park, at a party, in line at a restaurant, at the gym — is saying something back to me about it, as we watch each other’s faces. It’s a treat that so many have seen the movie in the same time frame. As a TV critic, I grieve the days when viewers were watching things together, instead of bingeing them alone. So I’m hungry for this kind of dialogue.

The way the Internet has democratized culture has become a cliché, one that Netflix has used in its own defense — but, you know, there can be truth in clichés. I like it that more people will be able to see the quality stuff sooner, if it’s not playing at their local theater, or if they can’t afford a night out at the movies. Sure, try to see carefully filmed gems such as “Roma” — last year’s insult to theater owners by Netflix — on the large screen for which it was intended. But, what with the many distractions in mainstream theaters these days, as the sanctity of the film-going experience has eroded, I’m not sure that sitting in a theater is always the most immersive way to see a movie. While I like the idea of a consummate theater experience, in reality these days, it is rare.

I don’t think there is anything inherently inferior about home viewing of new movies. I don’t think that, because I watched them on TV, I haven’t truly appreciated all the old classics I’ve seen over the decades. Watching in a home theater is a different way to take in a film, that’s for sure, and I hope we always have both options at our disposal. Hey, we still have radio and podcasts, despite the advent of TV, so there’s hope.

