Take, oh, let’s say, the President of the United States for example. Upon learning that teen climate activist Greta Thunberg had scored this year’s cover and designation as Time’s “Person of the Year," President Trump took straight to Twitter to complain.

As the kids today say, adulting is hard. And for proof, just ask adults — who lately seem to require a reminder about the terms and conditions of adulthood.

And while it’s tough for each and every one of us to wake up once a year and realize Time passed us over once again, this wasn’t the first time Trump went after Thunberg. It also wasn’t the first time that Thunberg responded to POTUS taunts with a passive-aggressive web savviness that’s hard-wired in the social protocol of Gen Z-ers — and which boomers would be wise not to toy with. Her current Twitter bio identifies her as “a teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

And if Trump perhaps isn’t the best example for gauging accepted standards of maturity online, the results aren’t much more promising on the other end of the ideological spectrum. Take one of Trump’s greatest foils on Twitter, veteran diva-of-all-trades Bette Midler, who found her Twitter mentions rendered unmentionable by a massive and massively irritated commentariat when she posted an image of three teens on a bench at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, surrounded by classic paintings but gazing into their phones.

“What’s wrong with this picture?” she tweeted, presumably before placing the phone down in order to high-five herself.

The Internet responded with a resounding “Nothing, you creep!” helpfully reminding the star of a thing called context, which enables all kinds of possibilities: Maybe they were looking up the paintings? Maybe they were texting their parents after a long day at the art museum? Maybe they were ordering pizzas for the docents? The only certainty in Midler’s post was that the girls were minding their business while Midler was meddling.

With context in short supply, many tweeters assumed Midler had snapped the photo herself. (“Bette, why are you on your phone in the museum?” asks the top comment in the rowdy thread the post inspired.) It has actually surfaced online several times over the years, always with the same whiny subtext ("THESE KIDS AND THEIR PHONES”) and always with the same Teflon grip on irony (i.e. these boomers and their phones).

And across social media, any casual reader of random political threads or cultural discussions can spot the same species of tossed-off tantrum issued from elders to young folk, none of which remotely telegraph any sign of “knowing better.”

Maybe it’s just me — who stopped picking on kids after I stopped being one — but it seems that the Internet, with its sweeping powers of compression and collapse, has done a real number on the gap that once sturdily separated the generations, as well as the expectations of the conduct between them. We’ve seen teasing manifestations of this tension in the form of the recent boom in “OK BOOMER” memes.

But just as regularly, we see it take the form of raw, unbridled fury. Adults haranguing children and teenagers with a level of vitriol that makes “Get off my lawn!” sound like a charming expression of neighborly tenderness (take, for example, the widespread online bullying targeting survivors of the Parkland school shooting — not to mention the families of the victims).

What gives? It could be the standard issue degradation of values and social mores often leveled at the Internet; but I hate blaming abstractions for pretty clear violations of normal behavior. It could be that the Internet represents a virtual turf war which can never be won — an endless lawn that one simply cannot get off of. Or maybe it has nothing to do with the Internet, and there’s just been a breakdown of those once-automatic roles we assumed as bestowed upon us by age; a quick Googling of “little league” and “brawl” will show you as much empirical evidence of this possibility as you could possibly need.

I tend to think it has a lot to do with the Internet and its slowly self-forged rules of engagement, rife with tiny rules that dictate tone (using periods in text messages, for instance, is essentially the same as baring your fangs and growling) and impossible to enforce in any way that sticks. One generation entered the Internet with no role model but itself for how to behave, and the subsequent generations entered it with those people as role models.

Thus we’ve ended up in a kind of feedback loop of incivility, with a conscious minority actively trying to domesticate a feral etiquette that was raised in the wild. What happens in the long term when life online presents no one to look up to and just about everyone to look down on? Or, to appropriately oversimplify things: What’s wrong with this picture?





