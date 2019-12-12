After being crowned the winner of NBC’s crafting competition series “Making It" during Wednesday night’s finale, the Andover native admits her head’s still spinning. “It was a big accomplishment for reasons I didn’t even expect,” says Silva, speaking by phone. “I learned so much about myself in the process.”

Though she had to beat out nine other contestants to be named Master Maker by hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler (and take home $10,000), Silva says the environment on set – especially in the series’ homely crafting barn – was supportive throughout. “It’s not as cutthroat as the other art shows out there,” explains Silva.

As DIY-hard makers worked with materials like food and felt – aiming to impress judges Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy trend expert, and Simon Doonan, creative ambassador for Barneys New York – contestants were focused on honing their own craft, rather than one-upping the competition.

“It was more of an inner creative challenge for all the contestants,” says Silva, 29. “I was only out there to put my own best work forward.”

Given the variety of mediums “Making It” threw her way, that was the only way to stay centered. “If you focus too much on the competition, it makes it harder to achieve your own personal voice," says Silva. "Part of art is critiquing yourself, but if you learn from your experiences and work on yourself, that’ll only benefit you.”

For Wednesday’s two-episode finale, Silva first turned an everyday tool shed into a destination-getaway space. Her second challenge involved creating a three-dimensional party invite, then designing the party it advertised. “As much as I consider myself a maker, I also do have a sense for design,” reflects Silva of the ‘Shed Hack,’ her favorite task. “It was really cool to put a larger-scale project together with elements I’ve made.”

Both challenges required Silva, who majored in illustration at MassArt, to think and work outside the box. Luckily, after graduating in 2012, she’d spent time doing exactly that on the visual team for clothing retailer Anthropologie.

“All their window displays would be unconventional materials, or ones that were relatively inexpensive," explains Silva. "With retail, you have a tight budget and quick turnaround, because you’re trying to get the most bang out of your buck, but Anthropologie’s cool because it goes over-the-top.”

Justine Silva on "Making It." Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

One small distraction for the competitor: Poehler and Offerman, whom she knew from "Parks and Recreation.”

“It was crazy to be in the barn and have them asking me about my life story,” she recalls. “I’m looking back at them like, ‘No, no. You’re Amy Poehler. I should be asking for your life story.’ And the clock was still running while they were talking to me! I wanted to put the scissors down and talk, but you look up and see that ticking down, and you’re like, ‘Oh, no, gotta keep spray-painting.’”

Isaac Feldberg can be reached at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.