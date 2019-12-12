“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the soon closure of The Baseball Tavern,“ the Facebook post said. “Since 1963, we have been a Fenway tradition, serving up fun, smiles, and cold beer to our loyal customers. It has been a fantastic journey and wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our family, loyal customers, friends, and dedicated employees. We are very grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years. We wish you all the best life has to offer, and please stay tuned for future developments. Goodbyes are not forever!”

Weeks after Tony C’s on Boylston Street closed, The Baseball Tavern announced on Facebook on Thursday that the multilevel bar — popular among millennials, college students, and Red Sox fans alike — is closing.

It was not immediately clear whether the closure was effective immediately. (A post on the bar’s Facebook page the day before urged clients to buy tickets to its New Year’s Eve bash, “before they SELL OUT.”)

Calls to the bar went unanswered, as did an e-mail to the owner.

The news comes on the heels of the recent closure of Tony C’s just across the street.

“Our lease is up, and it wasn’t available again, and we weren’t interested in a short-term one. The opportunity wasn’t there,” David Doyle, regional director of the Cronin Group, previously told the Globe about the Tony C’s closure. “We’re looking to grow the brand, we have some other opportunities out there, and we’re looking forward to opening up more Tony C’s.”





